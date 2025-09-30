Police hunt young woman who ‘man pushed onto the tracks’ at London station

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

An investigation has been launched after a man was pushed onto the tracks at a station in south west London.

British Transport Police were called at around 10:30am on Tuesday to reports of an incident at Worcester Park railway station.

Officers responded with paramedics and found a man on the tracks. He was taken to hospital and was found to have sustained an injury to his shoulder.

The force said there is no information to suggest his injuries are more serious.

Officers are carrying out CCTV and witness enquiries and are working to identify and locate a woman they want to speak to in connection to the incident.

She is described as white, with blonde hair, in her thirties and was wearing a grey coat and distinctive black bobble hat at the time.

It is believed she pushed the man before making off down the tracks before officers arrived on scene.

Detective Inspector Baba Adeyeye said: “This is a really concerning incident and it is a relief that the victim wasn’t more seriously injured. I’d like to reassure the public that we are working at pace to locate the woman involved and establish the full circumstances of what happened.“

As well as anyone who witnessed the incident, we’d like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the woman’s behaviour at the station in the lead up to it, or seen her in the time after.

Anyone who witnessed the incident and hasn’t already spoken to police, or has information that could help, should text BTP on 61016 using the reference 189 of 30 September.