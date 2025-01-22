Shop manager took his own life after watches worth £1.38m stolen, court told

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

The manager of a jewellers took his own life “as a direct result” of a robbery in which he was tied up while watches worth more than £1.38 million were stolen, a court has heard.

Junior Kunu, 30, and Mannix Pedro, 37, went on trial at Woolwich Crown Court on Wednesday charged with conspiring with others to commit the robbery.

More than 70 “high value” watches were taken from the 247 Kettles shop in Richmond, south-west London, on May 25 last year, the jury was told.

There was ... a postscript to this robbery – and a truly tragic postscript Prosecutor Edward Brown KC

Opening the case, prosecutor Edward Brown KC said office manager Oliver White, 27, had been “tied up” during the robbery.

“There was, however, a postscript to this robbery – and a truly tragic postscript,” he said.

“The following day, therefore May 26, Oliver White – as a direct result of the robbery – took his own life.”

Mr Brown told the court the defendants played different roles in the plot, with Kunu having entered the premises to carry out the robbery, while Pedro, who did not attend the shop on May 25, was “closely involved in the planning and execution”, including the use of a stolen Audi as one of two getaway cars.

Two other men, Michael Ashman and Kyle Bowrage, are alleged to have been involved in the conspiracy – both of whom are believed to have fled the country, Mr Brown added.

Mr White was first contacted by the conspirators through Instagram and then later on WhatsApp about three months before the robbery, the prosecution said.

As a family we are devastated by the loss of our beautiful, funny, loyal boy, who lit up every room he walked into Family of 247 Kettles manager Oliver White

Two days before the robbery, three men, including Bowrage, visited 247 Kettles to view watches with the prospect of making a purchase after arranging the appointment via Instagram, the court heard.

Mr Brown said this visit was an “aborted robbery” or a “recce” for the operation on May 25.

None of the watches have been recovered, the prosecutor said.

In a statement issued through Surrey Police after Mr White’s death, his family said he had been “traumatised and unable to speak” after the incident.

“As a family we are devastated by the loss of our beautiful, funny, loyal boy, who lit up every room he walked into,” they added.

Kunu, of Mitcham, south-west London, and Pedro, of Woking, Surrey, both deny the charges.

The trial continues.