Pensioner, 96, thought to be oldest person in UK to be convicted of dangerous driving

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A 96-year-old woman – thought to be the oldest person convicted of causing death by dangerous driving – has been given a suspended sentence after she killed another woman outside her bridge club.

June Mills, of Ainsdale in Merseyside, was given an 18-month suspended sentence at Liverpool Crown Court on Monday after mounting the kerb in her Vauxhall Corsa and hitting two people on 2 August last year.

Mills, who can only walk a few paces, admitted causing the death of Brenda Joyce, 76, and injuring Jennifer Ensor, 80, after all three finished at their local bridge club on Elbow Lane in Formby.

Sentencing Mills, Judge Simon Medland KC said: “On any view and from every angle this case is an utter tragedy. Mrs Joyce died, Mrs Ensor was injured, you have lost your good character and are in the dock of Liverpool Crown Court.”

Robert Dudley, prosecuting, told the court Ms Joyce and Ms Ensor had been walking along the pavement after leaving the bridge club – which they attended alongside Mills – when the collision happened.

Mills, who was in a wheelchair and wore a green fleece and tartan blanket over her knees for the hearing, told police in a prepared statement her accelerator pedal felt as if it had “dropped to the floor” as she manoeuvred around a parked car, and she had “shot forward”.

She said: “It all happened very quickly and there were people in front of me but I could not avoid hitting them because the car was going so fast. I had no control over it.”

The court heard Ms Joyce’s husband did not support the prosecution.

In a statement which was read to the court, Ms Ensor said she suffered minor physical injuries, including tendon damage which prevented her from playing a full round of golf, and had a “sense of guilt” at having survived.

June Mills arriving Liverpool Crown Court before her sentencing ( PA )

Tom Gent, defending, said: “This is plainly a dreadfully sad case. Mrs Mills, the defendant, is extremely sorry for what happened. The consequences will haunt her forever. She feels great shame and guilt.”

He said the former careers advisor, who surrendered her driving licence following the crash, had previously been involved in voluntary work with victims of crime and young offenders.

He added: “Recently she has housed, and continues to house, Ukrainian refugees.”

He said she now accepted she must have mistakenly applied too much acceleration which caused her car to lurch forward and mount the kerb.

Judge Medland said, with credit for a guilty plea made at an earlier hearing, the starting point for her sentence would be 18 months in prison.

He said: “Bearing in mind the imposition guidelines, the pre-sentence reports, the abundance of references and, if I might add, plain common sense, it would not profit anybody to make that an immediate sentence, nor would that be a just outcome.”

He suspended the sentence for 18 months.

Mills, of Broadway Close, was ordered to pay a £1,500 fine and £500 prosecution costs and was disqualified from driving for five years.

Detective Sergeant Andy Roper, of the Matrix Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Our thoughts and sympathies remain with Brenda’s family and friends as they continue to come to terms with the tragic events of last August. This was a complex and difficult investigation which has led to today’s sentence at court.

“While nothing can bring Brenda back, we hope that this outcome helps their recovery and provides at least a little closure. June Mills has been dealt with by the courts and while we appreciate the unusual and sensitive circumstances of this case and the interest it has generated, we would ask that all parties are given privacy now the case has come to its conclusion.”