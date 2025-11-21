Police manhunt after woman sexually assaulted while on morning jog

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Police have launched an urgent manhunt after a woman was pulled to the ground and sexually assault during her morning jog.

The victim, in her 30s, was running along a pathway off Iliffe Way in Stowmarket, Suffolk, between 5:45am and 6am on Wednesday when she was approached.

The attacker was described by Suffolk Police as a white male, approximately 5ft 10 in height, of medium build and was wearing a dark woolly beanie hat.

He also wore a thick, dark rain jacket and dark trousers, and is reported to have smelled strongly of cigarettes and cannabis, the force said.

Detective Inspector Stuart Dolan-Allen, from Suffolk Police, said: “This was an extremely distressing incident for the woman who was simply out for a morning run when she was attacked.

“We understand this may concern the local community and we want to assure the public that we are investigating all lines of enquiry to identify the man responsible.

“The public can expect to see an increased police presence in the area whilst we conduct enquiries, and I would encourage anyone who uses that area as a regular walk-through to contact us with any information that may be of assistance.

“We know there were dog walkers, commuters and other runners out in the area in and around the time of the incident who may have seen something suspicious and we appeal to them to come forward. I would also encourage members of the public to approach our officers if they have any concerns.”

The victim is being supported by specialist officers according to Suffolk police.

Anyone with information should contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number: 37/65640/25