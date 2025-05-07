Police launch urgent appeal to find woman missing for a week from seaside town

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Police have launched an urgent appeal to help find a woman who has gone missing in Bournemouth.

June, aged 21, was reported missing after she was last seen on Redhill Avenue at around 8.35pm last Wednesday.

Dorset Police described the 21-year-old as being five feet and two inches tall, of slim build. The force shared a photo from CCTV, to indicate the outfit she was last seen wearing, including a blue hooded jumper and a red and white skirt.

open image in gallery June was last seen in a floral skirt and blue hoodie ( Dorset Police )

Dorset Police inspector David Parr said: “June’s disappearance is out of character and we are keen to make sure she is safe and well.

“I would ask anyone who has seen June, or a woman matching the description given, to please come forward.

He added: “If you see this appeal June – please contact us or your family as we all just want to make sure that you are OK.”

Redhill Avenue, the road that June was last spotted on, stretches along Redhill Park, a local park and garden for residents to enjoy which goes up towards the Redhill roundabout and Stour Valley Nature Reserve.

The reserve includes a two mile stretch of riverside footpath, meadows, hedgerows and woodland.

Police asked that anyone with information or knowledge as to June’s whereabouts contact them via the Dorset Police website or by calling 101, quoting occurrence number 55250061475.