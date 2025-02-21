Woman killed by livestock trailer outside farmer’s auction market in North Yorkshire

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A woman has been killed after being hit by a livestock trailer outside the entrance of an auction mart in North Yorkshire.

Police are appealing for witnesses after the 74-year-old local woman was fatally injured on Main Street in High Bentham at around 10.15am on Wednesday, 19 February.

Despite the best efforts of the emergency services, she was pronounced dead at the scene, with her family supported by specialist officers.

The driver of the red Scania heavy goods vehicle with a livestock trailer has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving.

He was taken into custody and questioned. The 48-year-old man from Ryedale has since been released under investigation.

Local diversions remained in place throughout the day until 7pm with the collision scene closed for investigators.

Police believe the woman, who was a pedestrian, and the HGV were heading west down Mount Pleasant before the collision occurred outside the entrance.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “If you witnessed the incident or have relevant dashcam footage of the woman or the red Scania HGV with a livestock trailer prior to the collision, please get in touch without delay.”

Anyone with information should email the Major Collision Investigation Team at MCIT@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and speak to the Force Control Room.

If you would prefer to remain anonymous, please contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or make an online report.

Please quote reference number 12250030701 when providing details.