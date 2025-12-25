Police confirm arrest after woman in her 80s dies following serious assault
The woman in her 80s was declared dead at the scene after police and paramedics arrived on the morning of Christmas Day
A woman in her 80s has died after a serious assault inside a flat in Wiltshire, police said.
Emergency services were called to the flat on Keepers Road in Devizes at about 8.10am on Christmas Day.
Police officers and paramedics attended but the woman was declared dead at the scene.
Wiltshire Police confirmed a 63-year-old woman, who is known to the victim, has been arrested on suspicion of murder.
She has been taken to hospital for treatment to injuries which are not thought to be life-changing.
Detective Inspector Alan Smith, from Wiltshire Police’s major crime investigation team, said: “This is a tragic incident in which an elderly woman has lost her life on Christmas Day.
“We have arrested a woman who is known to the victim and I can confirm we are not looking for anyone else in connection with it.
“A scene has been set up at the flat and an urgent investigation is being carried out, which will involve house-to-house enquiries.
“Local residents will see an increased policing presence over the coming days. If you have any concerns, or you have any information, please don’t hesitate to speak to one of our officers.”
Police said inquiries were ongoing to identify the victim’s next of kin.
A cordon has been set up at the address and is likely to remain in place for the rest of Christmas Day and into Boxing Day, a spokesman added.
