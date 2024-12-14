Mother killed and daughter injured after car hits them as they walked in Essex town

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Police are appealing for information after a mother died when she and her daughter were hit by a car while walking through an Essex town.

The 52-year-old woman and her 23-year-old daughter were hit by a black Suzuki Splash just before 5.30pm on Thursday in Westcliff.

The woman was taken to hospital but despite the best efforts to the emergency services, she could not be saved.

The 31-year-old driver of the car was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving while unfit through drink or drugs, Essex Police said.

She remains in custody for questioning.

The daughter’s injuries are described as not life-threatening or life changing.

“We were called to reports of a collision between a car and two pedestrians at the junction of Hamlet Court Road and St John’s Road,” a force spokesperson said.

Officers are appealing for any dashcam footage or information.