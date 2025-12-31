Woman charged with murder after Christmas Day death of pensioner

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A woman has been charged with murder following the death of a pensioner on Christmas Day.

Stefania Glowka, 63, is accused of killing Tamara Glowka, who was in her 80s.

The Polish national was remanded in custody during a hearing at Bristol Crown Court on Wednesday, at which she did not appear.

Glowka is next due to appear in court on March 20 2026 and a provisional trial date has been set for June 1 2026. She has not entered a plea.

Police were called to reports of an assault on Christmas morning at a flat in Keepers Road, Devizes, Wiltshire. Ms Glowka was later declared dead at the scene.

Ms Glowka, who was known to the defendant, was identified from publicly available court papers.

A Wiltshire Police spokeswoman said: "Formal identification of the victim is still to take place.

"A preliminary post-mortem has been carried out but further information is needed to establish the cause of death."