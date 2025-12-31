Woman charged with murder after Christmas Day death of pensioner
Police were called to reports of an assault on Christmas morning at a flat in Devizes, Wiltshire
A woman has been charged with murder following the death of a pensioner on Christmas Day.
Stefania Glowka, 63, is accused of killing Tamara Glowka, who was in her 80s.
The Polish national was remanded in custody during a hearing at Bristol Crown Court on Wednesday, at which she did not appear.
Glowka is next due to appear in court on March 20 2026 and a provisional trial date has been set for June 1 2026. She has not entered a plea.
Police were called to reports of an assault on Christmas morning at a flat in Keepers Road, Devizes, Wiltshire. Ms Glowka was later declared dead at the scene.
Ms Glowka, who was known to the defendant, was identified from publicly available court papers.
A Wiltshire Police spokeswoman said: "Formal identification of the victim is still to take place.
"A preliminary post-mortem has been carried out but further information is needed to establish the cause of death."
