Woman charged with murder after Christmas Day death of pensioner

Police were called to reports of an assault on Christmas morning at a flat in Devizes, Wiltshire

A 100-metre evacuation was put in place and people have been advised to avoid the area (PA)
A 100-metre evacuation was put in place and people have been advised to avoid the area (PA Archive)

A woman has been charged with murder following the death of a pensioner on Christmas Day.

Stefania Glowka, 63, is accused of killing Tamara Glowka, who was in her 80s.

The Polish national was remanded in custody during a hearing at Bristol Crown Court on Wednesday, at which she did not appear.

Glowka is next due to appear in court on March 20 2026 and a provisional trial date has been set for June 1 2026. She has not entered a plea.

Police were called to reports of an assault on Christmas morning at a flat in Keepers Road, Devizes, Wiltshire. Ms Glowka was later declared dead at the scene.

Ms Glowka, who was known to the defendant, was identified from publicly available court papers.

A Wiltshire Police spokeswoman said: "Formal identification of the victim is still to take place.

"A preliminary post-mortem has been carried out but further information is needed to establish the cause of death."

