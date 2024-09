Second man appears in court charged with murder after fatal house fire

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



A second man has appeared in court accused of murder in connection with a fatal house fire in Wolverhampton.

Daniel Tatters, 25, attended a short hearing at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Tuesday via video-link from HMP Birmingham charged with murder, four counts of attempted murder and arson with intent to endanger life.

The charges are in connection with a fire at a house in Plascom Road in East Park, Wolverhampton, in the early hours of June 25, which was caught on CCTV.

Akashdeep Singh, 26, was trapped upstairs in the house with his mother and one of his brothers when the fire started and was rushed to hospital, where he later died.

Mr Singh’s brother suffered a fractured back when he fell out of an upstairs window while their mother is still in intensive care in hospital.

Two other family members were also injured.

Tatters, of no fixed address in Basford, Stoke-on-Trent, spoke only to confirm his name and date of birth and wore a grey jumper and blue jeans to the 15-minute hearing.

Judge Michael Chambers KC told Tatters he would next appear in court on October 11 alongside co-defendant Dale Francis, 36, of Clarke Street in Stoke-on-Trent.

Francis appeared at Wolverhampton Crown Court on September 10 charged with the same offences.

Judge Chambers told Tatters: “Your case is being adjourned for plea and trial on October 11, where you will be asked if you plead guilty or not guilty.

“You and the co-defendant must be produced and all counsel are to attend in person.

“In the meantime, you must remain in custody.”

Tatters raised his hand at the camera to acknowledge that he understood before he left the room.

Crimestoppers is offering a reward of up to £20,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of anyone involved in the incident, West Midlands Police said.

Only information passed directly to Crimestoppers using the untraceable online form anonymously at Crimestoppers-uk.org, Fearless.org for young people or via the 0800 555 111 number will qualify.