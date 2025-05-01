Arson attack accused thought he was going to ‘torch’ a car, murder trial told

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

One of two men accused of murdering Akashdeep Singh in an arson attack caught on CCTV claims he had no prior knowledge “that this other guy was going to torch the house”, and no intention of causing serious harm to anyone.

Wolverhampton Crown Court was told Dale Francis, 37, and Daniel Tatters, 26, both deny the murder of Mr Singh, who died in hospital hours after suffering burns and inhaling smoke at his home.

Tatters, of no fixed address, and Francis, of Clare Street, Basford, Stoke-on-Trent, also deny attempted murder and a charge of arson with intent to endanger life in relation to the fire in Plascom Road, East Park, Wolverhampton, on June 25 last year.

Prosecutors allege the two defendants travelled from the Stoke-on-Trent area to Wolverhampton in the early hours and used an inflammable liquid to set Mr Singh’s home on fire, leaving him and his mother trapped upstairs.

During the Crown’s opening address on Thursday, prosecution KC Mark Heywood told jurors that Francis was arrested on September 5 last year.

He then made no comment throughout the interview process, but after being charged put forward a prepared statement.

The statement, read to the court by Mr Heywood, said: “I owed someone under £800. I was struggling to pay the money back. The person asked me if I did him one or two favours he would cancel the debt.

“He asked me to take someone to Wolverhampton to burn out a car on the drive. I did not query why because as far as I was concerned my debt was getting paid.

“I was simply asked to take someone and act as the lookout.

“On Monday 24th June at around 11pm I met this other person from around the corner of Ralph Drive (in Stoke-on-Trent). He saw my clothing and said that I was not dressed properly.

“We got into my car. The other person had the jerry can which was in a black bin bag and he placed this in the front passenger footwell. We left Ralph Drive and went onto Langley Drive where I parked up. I then walked to my house and got changed.

“I went back to my car and set off for Wolverhampton around midnight. The other guy had the address on his smartphone. We got into Wolverhampton and went by this industrial estate where I stopped and did a three-point turn and parked up.

“The guy said ‘let’s go’. I got out of the car and we cut through the park. I turned back to close the car. We then ran through the park and went through a gap.

“I followed the guy. He showed me the house and the car. He then said that he was going to torch the house. I told him that was not what I was told.

“I then started to retreat and walk back. The other guy carried on towards the house. My mind started to boggle and I started to get into a panic as this was not what I had agreed to.”

The statement continued: “The other guy walked off. I then started to hear banging noises. I wanted to see what the noise was so I walked a few metres up and saw flames everywhere.

“I did not know if this was from the car or the house.

“I ran towards the park and back to the car. We both got in the car and I drove off.

“I drove out of Wolverhampton and onto the M6. I drove to Ralph Drive to drop the guy off. I parked my car on Langley Drive. I walked home.

“I deny the allegation of murder. I did not have any prior knowledge that this other guy was going to torch the house. My understanding was that I was going to go with him in order to torch a car on the driveway.

“I did not have any intention to cause any serious harm or death to anyone. I also did not know the other person was intending to set the house on fire.”

Jurors were also told that Tatters, who was arrested two weeks after Francis, made no comment in interview and it is anticipated he will deny being present at the scene.

The trial, expected to last for up to six weeks, continues.