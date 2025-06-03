Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Windsor Castle security scare as intruder arrested after breaking into grounds of Royal Family home

The man has been arrested on suspicion of trespass and possession of Class A drugs

Holly Evans
Tuesday 03 June 2025 10:28 EDT
Windsor Castle is an official residence of the Royal Family (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Windsor Castle is an official residence of the Royal Family (Andrew Matthews/PA) (PA Wire)

An intruder has been arrested for breaking into the grounds of Windsor Castle, where senior members of the Royal Family reside.

The man was spotted shortly before 1pm on Sunday and was “quickly challenged” by Met Police officers.

A man in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of trespass on a protected site and possession of Class A drugs, the Met Police said.

A spokesperson for Thames Valley Police, said: “At just after 1pm on Sunday (1/6) a man has entered restricted grounds at Windsor castle. He was quickly challenged by Met police officers and arrested.

“He did not enter the inner grounds of Windsor castle. He was arrested on suspicion of trespass on a secure site and possession of class A drugs.

“He has been bailed and an investigation is ongoing by Thames Valley Police.”

It is unclear if members of the monarchy were in residence at the time.

More follows on this breaking news story

