Woman, 42, charged with murder of daughter, two, who was found in pond

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A 42-year-old woman has been remanded in custody after appearing in court charged with the murder of her two-year-old daughter who died after being found in a pond.

Alice Mackey, of Oakhanger, Hampshire, spoke only to confirm her name, address and date of birth during the short hearing at Basingstoke Magistrates’ Court.

She was remanded in custody to appear at Winchester Crown Court on Friday, March 7.

She is charged in connection with the death of Annabel Mackey, who went missing from her home in Forge Road, Kingsley, Bordon, Hampshire, on September 10, 2023.

The youngster was found a short time later at Kingsley Pond and was taken to hospital in a serious condition, but died the following afternoon.