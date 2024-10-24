Met Police reopens investigation into Wimbledon school crash that killed two girls

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

The Metropolitan Police has reopened its investigation into the Wimbledon school car crash that killed two eight-year-old girls.

Nuria Sajjad and Selena Lau died and several more were injured after the crash at the Study Prep school in Wimbledon, south-west London, on 6 July last year.

It was announced that the driver of the 4x4, Claire Freemantle, had suffered an epileptic seizure behind the wheel and would not face criminal charges after the first police investigation.

The families of the victims said they remained “unconvinced” that the investigation was conducted thoroughly.

The Met launched a review of the investigation in summer and have now announced that it will reopen it to further examine “a number of lines of enquiry”.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the force said: “The review has identified a number of lines of enquiry that require further examination and, as such, the investigation will now be re-opened.

“The families have been updated with this development and we will continue to meet with them to provide updates on the investigation as it progresses. We know this has been and remains a really difficult time for them. We believe this further investigative work will address all questions raised by the families affected.

“This further investigation will be undertaken by an accredited senior investigating officer and team with experience in homicide investigations.”

