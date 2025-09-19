Two ambulance workers arrested amid major investigation into six deaths

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Two ambulance service workers were arrested as part of a major investigation into six deaths in Wiltshire.

Wiltshire Police said a man in his 30s from the west of the county had been arrested on suspicion of six counts of gross negligence manslaughter and four counts of ill-treatment or wilful neglect by a care worker, while a 59-year-old woman was also arrested on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter.

Detective Chief Inspector Phil Walker said: "We can confirm that a major investigation is underway relating to several adult deaths in and around Wiltshire.

"This investigation has been ongoing since an initial report was made to Wiltshire Police in 2023 and detailed enquiries have been undertaken since to ascertain the facts.

"In June 2024, we arrested a man in his 30s from West Wiltshire on suspicion of six counts of gross negligence manslaughter and four counts of ill-treatment or wilful neglect by a care worker.

"In addition, in March this year, we arrested a 59-year-old woman on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter.”

Both individuals, who were employed by the South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust (SWASFT), have been released on bail while the investigation continues.

The force said it is focusing on supporting the families of those who have died.

This is a breaking story, more to follow...