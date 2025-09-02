For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

An 88-year-old man wrote a note asking for forgiveness after he unlawfully killed his wife of more than 60 years, in a case a judge described as a “tragic case”.

Bristol Crown Court was told that William Haxworth was charged with murdering his wife, Delia, but he has been deemed to be unfit to stand trial.

On Tuesday, a jury decided that Haxworth, who was not present in court, “did the acts charged against him”.

The jurors had been told by Judge William Hart that, because he had determined the defendant was unfit, they did not have to decide whether he was guilty or not guilty of murder.

Judge Hart told the jury after it returned its finding: “I’m sure you share my view, and anybody would agree, that this is a tragic case no matter where you come from and how you look at it.

“And, the friends and family of William and Delia deserve nothing but our sympathy and condolences.”

The court heard how the defendant, who was 87 at the time, was spotted by members of the public threatening to jump from the top of scaffolding in the centre of Bath on 18 June, 2024.

Andrew Langdon KC, prosecuting, said Haxworth told those trying to help him and firefighters that he had murdered his wife.

open image in gallery Police went to the couple’s home in Upper Lansdown Mews, in the city, where they found Mrs Haxworth, 85, “lifeless” on a bed, Mr Langdon said ( Google Street View )

Police went to the couple’s home in Upper Lansdown Mews, in the city, where they found Mrs Haxworth, 85, “lifeless” on a bed, Mr Langdon said.

The prosecutor told the jury that a note was found, apparently written by the defendant.

The note said: “It all became too much.

“Please forgive me and wonderful Dil.

“It all seemed lacking in point. You’ve all been so wonderful too. And so many kind neighbours.

“Forgive. Forgive. Will.”

The prosecutor said a post-mortem examination later revealed that Mrs Haxworth had been smothered.

Fire service watch manager Lee Harding told the jury on Monday how the defendant told him about his “wife of 62 years who I love very much”.

He said the defendant told him his wife was “very ill”, adding: “I had to kill her and now it’s my turn.”

The jury heard that Mrs Haxworth went to hospital after falling and hitting her head about three weeks before she died but the injuries she received are not thought to have contributed to her death.

open image in gallery Fire service watch manager Lee Harding told the jury on Monday how the defendant told him about his ‘wife of 62 years who I love very much’

A pathologist said she had been judged to be four on the frailty scale and she was “generally quite independent”.

She had a history of bowel cancer but there was no evidence of it recurring.

Judge Hart told the jury on Tuesday that he had made the decision that Haxworth was unfit to stand trial.

He said that, in many cases, this happens because a defendant is “very seriously psychiatrically unwell”, but he said: “This is not quite the position with Mr Haxworth.”

The judge said the defendant’s wellbeing has “fluctuated quite dramatically” in the last few months and he will decide what happens to him at a hearing on October 28, when he has a “clearer picture”.

Anna Vigars KC, defending, told the court that her client spent some time in custody after he was first arrested but has been recently living in the community on bail.

Ms Vigars said: “He has spent some time receiving in-patient psychiatric care and support, but he has had throughout the care of his family and he is living with his family.

“He has their care and also the care of local general practitioners and local psychiatric services.”

Haxworth was given conditional bail to appear again on October 28.

open image in gallery The court heard how the defendant, who was 87 at the time, was spotted by members of the public threatening to jump from the top of scaffolding in the centre of Bath on 18 June, 2024 ( PA Archive )

Detective Chief Inspector Tom Herbert said: “Our sympathies remain with the Haxworths’ family and friends following this tragic case.

“Medical evidence showed that although Delia had some recent health issues, including falls, she had no terminal illness.”

Mr Herbert said: “It’s important that, as Delia’s unexpected death was not due to natural causes, there was a full investigation with the evidence put to a jury which unanimously agreed that she was unlawfully killed by her husband.”

Avon and Somerset Police said that, despite his initial comments, Mr Haxworth has given officers no account of what had happened.

If you are experiencing feelings of distress, or are struggling to cope, you can speak to the Samaritans, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call or text 988, or visit 988lifeline.org to access online chat from the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. This is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you