Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Whitehall on lockdown while police investigate ‘abandoned vehicle’ near Downing Street

Officers are currently investigating after a vehicle was reportedly abandoned near Downing Street

Archie Mitchell
Political Correspondent
,Jabed Ahmed
Wednesday 11 June 2025 10:18 EDT
(The Independent)

Whitehall is currently cordoned off while police investigate a vehicle which was reportedly abandoned near Downing Street.

The Metropolitan Police said in a statement on X, formally Twitter: “A cordon is in place at the southern end of Whitehall as a precautionary measure while officers investigate an abandoned vehicle in the vicinity of Downing Street.”

It is understood civil servants working inside Whitehall are unable to leave the building, and no one is being allowed to enter.

This is a breaking story, more to follow...

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in