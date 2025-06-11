Whitehall on lockdown while police investigate ‘abandoned vehicle’ near Downing Street
Officers are currently investigating after a vehicle was reportedly abandoned near Downing Street
Whitehall is currently cordoned off while police investigate a vehicle which was reportedly abandoned near Downing Street.
The Metropolitan Police said in a statement on X, formally Twitter: “A cordon is in place at the southern end of Whitehall as a precautionary measure while officers investigate an abandoned vehicle in the vicinity of Downing Street.”
It is understood civil servants working inside Whitehall are unable to leave the building, and no one is being allowed to enter.
This is a breaking story, more to follow...