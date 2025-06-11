For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Whitehall is currently cordoned off while police investigate a vehicle which was reportedly abandoned near Downing Street.

The Metropolitan Police said in a statement on X, formally Twitter: “A cordon is in place at the southern end of Whitehall as a precautionary measure while officers investigate an abandoned vehicle in the vicinity of Downing Street.”

It is understood civil servants working inside Whitehall are unable to leave the building, and no one is being allowed to enter.

This is a breaking story, more to follow...