Man jailed for 14 months for assaulting police officer at Weymouth protest

A 47-year-old man has been jailed for 14 months for assaulting a police officer at a protest in Weymouth.

Ian Thomas, of Elliott Road, Bournemouth, Dorset, was sentenced at Bournemouth Crown Court on September 10 after pleading guilty to violent disorder and assaulting an emergency worker at the demonstration in Weymouth, on August 4.

A Dorset Police spokesman said: “Thomas was part of the anti-immigration group taking part in a protest on the seafront.

“He was seen to confront officers, pushing one before throwing a right hand toward their head, which the officer blocked with their arm.

“He continued to push the officer several more times.

“Thomas was identified following a review of footage and other evidence gathered from the protest.”

Assistant Chief Constable Mark Callaghan, of Dorset Police, said: “We recognise the impact the disorder linked to the protest in Weymouth on Sunday 4 August 2024 had on the local community and wider public.

“We have continued to work tirelessly to identify those involved in this unacceptable behaviour and ensure they are brought before the courts to face the consequences of their actions.”