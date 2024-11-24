Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
US election
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Man fighting for his life after being stabbed on Westminster Bridge

The man suffered a stab injury after a fight reportedly broke out on Westminster Bridge on Sunday morning

Alexander Butler
Sunday 24 November 2024 08:29 EST
Close
Man fighting for his life after being stabbed on Westminster Bridge

A man is fighting for his life in hospital after a stabbing on Westminster Bridge, the Metropolitan Police said.

Officers were called at about 10.45am on Sunday after a fight reportedly broke out on the bridge in central London.

Met Police attended with the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance, and found a man suffering from a stab injury.

He has been taken to hospital in a critical condition, according to officers. Three people have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and one person has been arrested on suspicion of affray.

Two of them have been taken to hospital for minor facial injuries. A road closure is in place on the bridge and police have said inquiries into the incident are ongoing.

A user of X, formerly Twitter, posted online: “Westminster Bridge closed in both directions. Hundreds of Police at the scene with the Bridge cordoned off. What’s going on?”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting CAD 2468/24NOV. Alternatively, people can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow...

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in