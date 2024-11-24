Man fighting for his life after being stabbed on Westminster Bridge

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A man is fighting for his life in hospital after a stabbing on Westminster Bridge, the Metropolitan Police said.

Officers were called at about 10.45am on Sunday after a fight reportedly broke out on the bridge in central London.

Met Police attended with the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance, and found a man suffering from a stab injury.

He has been taken to hospital in a critical condition, according to officers. Three people have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and one person has been arrested on suspicion of affray.

Two of them have been taken to hospital for minor facial injuries. A road closure is in place on the bridge and police have said inquiries into the incident are ongoing.

A user of X, formerly Twitter, posted online: “Westminster Bridge closed in both directions. Hundreds of Police at the scene with the Bridge cordoned off. What’s going on?”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting CAD 2468/24NOV. Alternatively, people can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org.

