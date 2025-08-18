Westminster Bridge closed due to police incident

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Westminster Bridge has been closed due to an incident involving emergency services on Monday morning.

Pictures from the bridge during the morning rush hour have shown a police cordon in place with ambulances at the scene.

Transport for London (TfL) has said the bridge had been closed in both directions at the junction of Westminster Bridge Road due to an “emergency services incident”.

It specified this involved “police activity”, though little information on the nature of the incident is known so far.

Have you been affected by this incident or have photos we can use? Please get in touch at athena.stavrou@independent.co.uk

open image in gallery The bridge is usually packed with commuters during rush hour ( Getty Images )

A number of bus routes have been placed on diversion due to the event.

The Independent has contacted the Metropolitan Police and the London Ambulance Service for more information.

More follows on this developing story...