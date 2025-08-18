Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Westminster Bridge closed due to police incident

Busy London bridge closed during Monday rush hour

Athena Stavrou
Monday 18 August 2025 03:36 EDT
Westminster Bridge has been closed due to an incident involving emergency services on Monday morning. Archive photo
Westminster Bridge has been closed due to an incident involving emergency services on Monday morning.

Pictures from the bridge during the morning rush hour have shown a police cordon in place with ambulances at the scene.

Transport for London (TfL) has said the bridge had been closed in both directions at the junction of Westminster Bridge Road due to an “emergency services incident”.

It specified this involved “police activity”, though little information on the nature of the incident is known so far.

Have you been affected by this incident or have photos we can use? Please get in touch at athena.stavrou@independent.co.uk

The bridge is usually packed with commuters during rush hour
The bridge is usually packed with commuters during rush hour (Getty Images)

A number of bus routes have been placed on diversion due to the event.

The Independent has contacted the Metropolitan Police and the London Ambulance Service for more information.

More follows on this developing story...

