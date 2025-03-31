Man admits murdering his partner at house in West Yorkshire

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A man has admitted murdering his partner at a house in West Yorkshire.

Wahib Albaradan, 37, pleaded guilty to the murder of Salam Alshara, 27, in the Ravensthorpe area of Dewsbury in November 2023.

He admitted the offence on Monday, the day he had been due to go on trial at Leeds Crown Court.

Police launched a manhunt after they were called to a property in Ravensthorpe on November 19 2023.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said a woman in her 20s was found seriously injured, and died a short time later.

A 35-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of murder the next day.

Witnesses said they saw a man covered in blood arrested by a large number of police, who may have been armed, about a quarter of a mile from where the woman was found injured.

West Yorkshire Police said the couple are believed to have come to the UK in about 2020 and arrived in the Dewsbury area a year later with their four children.

Albaradan will be sentenced at a date to be fixed.