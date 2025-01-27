Boy to appear in court charged with murder of 12-year-old Leo Ross

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A 14-year-old boy will appear in court charged with the murder of Birmingham schoolboy Leo Ross, who was stabbed in the stomach in a country park.

West Midlands Police arrested the boy, who cannot be named because of his age, on Tuesday, about four hours after Leo, 12, suffered fatal injuries on a riverside path in the Hall Green area.

Police said he had been charged with murder, six counts of assault and possession of a bladed article.

The boy is accused of assaulting a woman on October 22 last year, seriously assaulting a woman on January 19 and January 20, again assaulting a woman on January 21, and assaulting two police officers on November 26.

The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was remanded into custody to appear at Birmingham Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

In a statement released at the weekend, Leo’s family said: “We want everyone to know what an amazing, kind, loving boy Leo was.

“Not only has Leo’s life been taken, all of our lives have as well.

“Leo will be truly missed by all of us. He was loved so much by everyone.

“The family want to thank the school, the police and everyone involved in the investigation and supporting us all through this horrific time.”

Leo, a pupil at the Christ Church, Church of England Secondary Academy in Yardley Wood, is believed to have been making his way home from school when he was stabbed.

Members of the public came to his aid and summoned the emergency services, but he died in hospital at about 7.30pm.