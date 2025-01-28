Boy accused of murdering 12-year-old Leo Ross set to face trial in June

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A teenage boy charged with murdering 12-year-old Leo Ross in Birmingham could face a trial in June.

The 14-year-old, who cannot be named due to his age, was arrested by West Midlands Police four hours after Leo was fatally stabbed in the stomach on a riverside path in the Hall Green area on January 21.

Appearing at Birmingham Crown Court on Tuesday via video-link from youth detention accommodation, the youth, wearing black and leaning forward as he sat at a table, spoke to confirm his name and that he could hear Judge Paul Farrer KC.

The public gallery was full of news reporters for the brief 15-minute hearing, with Judge Farrer ordering the boy to appear in person to enter pleas on April 22.

He set the date for trial, expected to last five weeks and to be heard by a High Court judge at Coventry Crown Court, as June 23.

He told the boy: “I have made some orders which are designed to make sure this case is ready to be tried in June this year.

“You will come back to court on April 22 when it is likely the charges will be read out to you and you will be asked to indicate your pleas to each one.

“In the meantime, you will remain remanded into youth detention accommodation.”

West Midlands Police also charged the youth with possessing a bladed article, assaulting a woman on October 22 last year, seriously assaulting a woman on January 19 and January 20, again assaulting a woman on January 21, and assaulting two police officers on November 26.

Appearing at Birmingham Magistrates’ Court on Monday, District Judge David Wain transferred all of the charges except those relating to the police officers to the crown court, with a mention hearing to take place at the magistrates’ court on Thursday relating to those.

In a statement released at the weekend, Leo’s family said: “We want everyone to know what an amazing, kind, loving boy Leo was.

“Not only has Leo’s life been taken, all of our lives have as well. Leo will be truly missed by all of us. He was loved so much by everyone.”

Leo, a pupil at the Christ Church, Church of England Secondary Academy in Yardley Wood, died after being taken to hospital from The Shire Country Park, near Scribers Lane, where members of the public had summoned the emergency services just after 3pm.

The school earlier confirmed that the boy charged with Leo’s murder was not among its pupils and has not studied there previously.

West Midlands Police are continuing their investigation into Leo’s death and urged anyone with information to call 101 or visit the major incident public portal.