A man has been charged with attempted murder after an eight-year-old girl and her father were injured in a shooting in west London.

Jazz Reid, 32, was charged with two counts of attempted murder and possession of a firearm and ammunition following the double shooting in Ladbroke Grove on Sunday.

The Metropolitan Police said the 32-year-old, of Kensington, will appear at Thames Magistrates' Court on Friday.

Detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command are leading the investigation and are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

