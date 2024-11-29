Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Man charged with attempted murder after girl, 8, and father shot in car in west London

Jazz Reid, 32, to appear in court on Friday after double shooting in Ladbroke Grove last weekend

Tara Cobham
Friday 29 November 2024 05:47 EST
(The Independent)

A man has been charged with attempted murder after an eight-year-old girl and her father were injured in a shooting in west London.

Jazz Reid, 32, was charged with two counts of attempted murder and possession of a firearm and ammunition following the double shooting in Ladbroke Grove on Sunday.

The Metropolitan Police said the 32-year-old, of Kensington, will appear at Thames Magistrates' Court on Friday.

Detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command are leading the investigation and are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

More follows on this breaking news story...

