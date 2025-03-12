Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Health Secretary Streeting ‘horrified’ as aide admits indecent exposure

Wes Streeting said he had taken steps to sack his assistant Sam Gould, 33, as soon as the case came to light.

Mathilde Grandjean
Wednesday 12 March 2025 06:03 EDT
Sam Gould appeared at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court on Monday (Yui Mok/PA)
Sam Gould appeared at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court on Monday (Yui Mok/PA) (PA Archive)

Health Secretary Wes Streeting has expressed his horror after one of his assistants admitted two counts of indecent exposure.

Sam Gould, 33, of Hornchurch, Essex, pleaded guilty to the crimes at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court in Ilford on Monday and was bailed until sentencing on April 7.

The Sun newspaper reported that Gould had exposed himself to a 13-year-old girl in Romford, east London, on Saturday, and followed her into a cul-de-sac where she began banging on doors for help.

Her mother told the newspaper that the girl is now scared to leave the house.

Mr Streeting said: “There are no words to express my horror that a mother and her daughter have been put through this ordeal, and will have to deal with the trauma of it for some time to come.

“As soon as I was made aware of his arrest he was suspended, and as soon as the guilty plea was entered I took immediate steps to sack him through official HR processes.

“There are no excuses for his appalling behaviour. I am calling for him, again, to resign as a Redbridge councillor immediately.”

Gould resigned from his job with Mr Streeting and has also been suspended from the Labour Party.

The Sun reported that the second count of indecent exposure related to a 25-year-old woman in Hornchurch last month.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in