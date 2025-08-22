Man accused of killing ice cream seller remanded in custody

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A man accused of killing an ice cream seller who was stabbed to death in north-west London has been remanded in custody.

Shazad Khan, 41, was pronounced dead at the scene after officers responded to reports of an altercation in Monks Park in Wembley at 6.10pm on Tuesday.

Zaher Zaarour, 26, of no fixed abode, spoke to confirm his personal details as he appeared at Willesden Magistrates’ Court on Friday charged with murder and possession of a bladed article.

Zaarour was ordered to next appear in custody at the Old Bailey for a preliminary hearing on August 27, and at the same court on September 19 for plea and trial preparation.

Earlier, Metropolitan Police Detective Chief Inspector Paul Waller said: “I would like to thank the community for their help and support during this investigation.

“Residents can expect to see an increase of officers in the local area over the next coming days as the investigation continues.”

Local residents had told the PA news agency that Mr Khan was well known in the area for selling ice creams in a van.

Asim Mahmood Butt, 39, who lives in nearby Tokyngton Avenue, said he was childhood friends with the victim.

Speaking at the scene on Wednesday, he said: “I got a call from one of my cousins.

“This guy, we know him – he’s a famous ice cream guy. He got stabbed yesterday.

“I came here and his body was still here, and police had cordoned off the area.

“I know his brothers as well – they’re all local. We all used to play cricket and football here in Monks Park.

“He started (selling) ice cream about a year ago.”

Mr Butt said Mr Khan was married and had a young daughter.

The ice cream van, which had been parked on the road at the time of the incident, was well known locally for having a large teddy bear, the witness added.

A 31-year-old woman was arrested at the scene on suspicion of conspiracy to murder – but has been bailed pending further inquiries, the police force said.