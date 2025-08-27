Ice cream vendor suffered ‘catastrophic’ injuries in attack, court told

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

An ice cream vendor suffered “catastrophic injuries” when he was attacked from behind and repeatedly stabbed on the ground, a court has heard.

Shazad Khan, 41, was allegedly set upon by Zaher Zaarour while he was plying his trade in Monks Park in Wembley, north-west London, on the evening of Tuesday August 19.

At about 6pm, Mr Khan was in his van when he was approached by the defendant who engaged him in a discussion, it is claimed.

He moved off but was approached again by Zaarour and words were exchanged, prosecutor Jacob Hallam KC said on Wednesday.

Outlining the incident in court, Mr Hallam said: “Mr Khan went to his van and turned his back on the defendant and started to take off his apron.

“The defendant pulled out a large knife, about 16cm in length and 3cm wide, which he had down his trousers.

“He reached round the front of Mr Khan and stabbed him to the right side of his chest. That blow alone caused catastrophic injuries to Mr Khan. That was caught on CCTV.”

Witnesses then allegedly saw the defendant cut Mr Khan’s throat and repeatedly stab the left side of his body with “severe force”, the Old Bailey heard.

Mr Hallam said the stab wounds were “consistent with a focused and intense attack while Mr Khan was on the ground and the defendant was over him”.

During the attack, a number of Mr Khan’s ribs were fractured, he added.

Members of the public called emergency services, who were unable to save Mr Khan due to the “nature and number” of his injuries, Mr Hallam said.

Zaarour, 26, from Brent, north-west London, was arrested at his home the following day and charged with murder and possession of a blade.

Details of the incident were heard as he made his first appearance at the Old Bailey for a preliminary hearing before Judge Nigel Lickley KC.

Bearded Zaarour appeared in the dock wearing a grey T-shirt and spoke only to confirm his identity.

Judge Lickley set a plea hearing for November 12 and a provisional three-week trial from April 7 next year.

Remanding into custody, the judge outlined the allegation, saying: “The incident, some which is captured on CCTV, includes it is said the first stabbing action by the defendant to the victim while the victim had his back turned to him.

“He straddled the deceased and continued to stab him multiple times, causing him catastrophic injuries so as by the time emergency services arrived, Mr Khan had died at the scene.”

Previously, Metropolitan Police Detective Chief Inspector Paul Waller thanked the community for their help and support during the investigation.