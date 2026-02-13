Three men charged after £1M worth of weight loss drugs stolen

Get the Well Enough newsletter with Harry Bullmore for tips on living a healthier, happier and longer life Get the Well Enough email with Harry Bullmore Get the Well Enough email with Harry Bullmore Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Three men have been charged after £1 million worth of weight loss drugs was stolen in St Albans last month.

Phoenix Healthcare Distribution was broken into shortly before 6.40pm on 24 January and large amounts of the medication were stolen from the store, Hertfordshire Police said.

Mark Harding, 55, from Feltham, Peter Costello, 44, and Robert Townsend, 58 from Sutton, were all charged with burglary and acquiring, using or possessing criminal property.

Hertfordshire Police detective chief inspector Tony Fontenelle said: “Thanks to diligent work from officers, we have now successfully secured three charges and the case will now progress through the court system.”

open image in gallery Phoenix Healthcare Distribution centre delivers medicine to 6,700 pharmacies across the UK ( Google Maps )

A woman in her 40s from Sutton was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and fraud by false representation, and she has been released on bail as police make further enquiries.

Police are urging anyone who has been given weight-loss products at unusually low prices, or by unfamiliar companies or individuals, to get in contact with them.

open image in gallery Health officials have urged people not to obtain weight loss drugs illegitimately ( Alamy/PA )

“I would also like to issue a reminder that these weight loss drugs must be stored correctly and are dangerous if they are not administered in the right way,” Mr Fontenelle said.

“These, along with other pharmaceutical items, should only be prescribed via a healthcare professional or bought through registered companies.”

The three men charged were due to appear at Hatfield Magistrates’ Court on Friday morning, and were remanded ahead of a hearing at St Albans Crown Court on 17 March.

Phoenix Healthcare Distribution centre, where the drugs were allegedly stolen from, delivers medicine to more than 6,700 pharmacies across the UK.