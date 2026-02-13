Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Three men charged after £1M worth of weight loss drugs stolen

Police are urging anyone not to use illegitimate weight-loss products

Weight loss drugs to the value of £1 million were stolen
Weight loss drugs to the value of £1 million were stolen (PA Wire)

Three men have been charged after £1 million worth of weight loss drugs was stolen in St Albans last month.

Phoenix Healthcare Distribution was broken into shortly before 6.40pm on 24 January and large amounts of the medication were stolen from the store, Hertfordshire Police said.

Mark Harding, 55, from Feltham, Peter Costello, 44, and Robert Townsend, 58 from Sutton, were all charged with burglary and acquiring, using or possessing criminal property.

Hertfordshire Police detective chief inspector Tony Fontenelle said: “Thanks to diligent work from officers, we have now successfully secured three charges and the case will now progress through the court system.”

Phoenix Healthcare Distribution centre delivers medicine to 6,700 pharmacies across the UK
Phoenix Healthcare Distribution centre delivers medicine to 6,700 pharmacies across the UK (Google Maps)

A woman in her 40s from Sutton was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and fraud by false representation, and she has been released on bail as police make further enquiries.

Police are urging anyone who has been given weight-loss products at unusually low prices, or by unfamiliar companies or individuals, to get in contact with them.

Health officials have urged people not to obtain weight loss drugs illegitimately
Health officials have urged people not to obtain weight loss drugs illegitimately (Alamy/PA)

“I would also like to issue a reminder that these weight loss drugs must be stored correctly and are dangerous if they are not administered in the right way,” Mr Fontenelle said.

“These, along with other pharmaceutical items, should only be prescribed via a healthcare professional or bought through registered companies.”

The three men charged were due to appear at Hatfield Magistrates’ Court on Friday morning, and were remanded ahead of a hearing at St Albans Crown Court on 17 March.

Phoenix Healthcare Distribution centre, where the drugs were allegedly stolen from, delivers medicine to more than 6,700 pharmacies across the UK.

