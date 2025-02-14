Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Police searching for man after dog thefts in Essex

Wayne Clarke, 39, has links to Essex and Suffolk

Barney Davis
Friday 14 February 2025 05:07 EST
Police want to speak to Wayne Clarke, 39, in connection with stolen dogs in Essex
Police want to speak to Wayne Clarke, 39, in connection with stolen dogs in Essex (Essex Police)

Police are tracing a man as part of an investigation into stolen dogs in Essex.

Essex Police issued an appeal looking to speak with Wayne Clarke, 39, in connection with the theft of a red mini poodle and a chocolate Cockapoo in November 2024.

He said: “We want to speak to Wayne Clarke in connection with an investigation into the theft of dogs.

“The 39-year-old from Halstead is described as 6ft 2ins tall and of average build. He has connections to both Essex and Suffolk.

“Officers investigating the theft of two dogs – a red mini poodle and a chocolate-coloured Cockapoo – which was reported in November of last year.

“As part of this investigation we are looking to trace Wayne Clarke and speak to him.”

Essex Police are urging anyone who has information to get in touch online or using 101 and to quote the crime reference number 42/184370/24.

If you would like to make an anonymous report you can contact independent charity Crimestoppers, by visiting their website or by calling 0800 555 111.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in