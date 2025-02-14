Police searching for man after dog thefts in Essex

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Police are tracing a man as part of an investigation into stolen dogs in Essex.

Essex Police issued an appeal looking to speak with Wayne Clarke, 39, in connection with the theft of a red mini poodle and a chocolate Cockapoo in November 2024.

He said: “We want to speak to Wayne Clarke in connection with an investigation into the theft of dogs.

“The 39-year-old from Halstead is described as 6ft 2ins tall and of average build. He has connections to both Essex and Suffolk.

“Officers investigating the theft of two dogs – a red mini poodle and a chocolate-coloured Cockapoo – which was reported in November of last year.

“As part of this investigation we are looking to trace Wayne Clarke and speak to him.”

Essex Police are urging anyone who has information to get in touch online or using 101 and to quote the crime reference number 42/184370/24.

If you would like to make an anonymous report you can contact independent charity Crimestoppers, by visiting their website or by calling 0800 555 111.