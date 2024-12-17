Killer who tried to pass wife’s murder off as suicide jailed for life

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A murderer who tried to pass off his wife’s death as suicide has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 19 years.

Domestic abuser Ryan Timms, 44, was told his behaviour had been “nasty, controlling and vindictive” before he intentionally killed Lynsey Timms at their home in The Green, Hartshill, Warwickshire, in the early hours of July 31 last year.

Jurors convicted Timms last week after hearing that he killed his wife by putting her in a neck hold, shortly after 3.35am, because he was angry that text messages he had sent to her had been ignored.

You took active steps to make this murder look like suicide, and in so doing seriously hampered the police investigation and delayed justice Mr Justice Jay

Sentencing Timms at Warwick Crown Court on Monday, Mr Justice Jay said: “The jury was satisfied so that they were sure that Lynsey did not commit suicide as you claimed, but that you killed her with murderous intent.

“This is a tragic case, a murder committed against the backdrop of a history of domestic violence and in the context of drug and alcohol abuse.

“The consequences for your and Lynsey’s family have been devastating.”

The killing was aggravated by the fact it took place in the victim’s home, where she was entitled to feel safe, the judge said, adding: “I am satisfied based on all the evidence the court received that there was a history of domestic violence perpetrated by you that lasted a number of years.

“I have considered whether your staging of Lynsey’s suicide in the particular circumstances of this case should be regarded as an aggravating factor.

“The case law which has been drawn to my attention shows that, in general, lying about what happened or blaming another are not treated as aggravating factors.

“However, in my opinion you did more than that. You took active steps to make this murder look like suicide, and in so doing seriously hampered the police investigation and delayed justice.

“Had suicide not been raised by you at the very outset, the only issue in this case would have been the nature of your intent.

“In my view, it is right that I should treat your actions that night, and maintained throughout this trial, as an aggravating factor.”

Timms had shown no remorse but his “obvious distress” immediately after the incident indicated that he deeply regretted what he had done, the judge said.

Warwickshire Police said Timms was brought to justice after an investigation “sparked by the professional curiosity” of officers at the scene.

The force said in a statement: “At 3.53am on Monday July 31 2023, we received a call from ambulance crews about a woman in cardiac arrest after reportedly being discovered hanging by her husband.

“Ambulance services took the woman to hospital, where despite best efforts she later sadly died on August 3 2023.”

At the house and while talking to Timms, officers noticed that there were some inconsistencies in the story he was providing, and post-mortem examination tests showed evidence not in keeping with hanging as cause of death.

Detective Chief Inspector Collette O’Keefe said: “Ryan was arrested shortly after the woman was discovered. What followed was a comprehensive and intricate review of the couple’s life.

“She had suffered in silence for many years. The relationship was toxic and she suffered alone in silence.

“She kept the domestic abuse hidden from family, friends, and work colleagues.

“Nothing will bring her back, but I hope this outcome will bring reassurance to her family that justice has been done.”