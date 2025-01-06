Prison officer who had sex with HMP Wandsworth inmate jailed for 15 months

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A prison guard who was filmed having sex with an inmate inside HMP Wandsworth has been jailed for 15 months.

Linda De Sousa Abreu, 30, of Fulham, south-west London, pleaded guilty to one count of misconduct in a public office after the video went viral and she was arrested trying to leave the country.

The married prison officer was on duty in the scandal-hit south west London jail when she entered the prisoner’s cell on 27 June and had sex with him.

Described as “an enthusiastic participant” in the five-minute-long encounter, the mother was filmed engaging in sexual acts by another prisoner.

The charge says that De Sousa Abreu “wilfully and without reasonable excuse or justification misconducted yourself in a way which amounted to an abuse of the public’s trust in the office holder by engaging in a sexual act with a prisoner in a prison cell”.

open image in gallery Linda De Sousa Abreu at Isleworth Crown Court in July last year ( Yui Mok/PA Wire )

De Sousa Abreu was arrested and pleaded guilty to misconduct in public office, at Isleworth Crown Court, in July last year.

She appeared at the same court on Monday, where she was sentenced to 15 months in prison.

After the video went viral on social media the mother was arrested at Heathrow Airport and was due to catch a flight to Madrid, having notified the prison of her travel plans.

Isleworth Crown Court previously heard De Sousa Abreu telephoned the prison as she fled to the airport to say she was not returning to work, and that her husband would return her equipment.

open image in gallery The five minute encounter happened in a HMP Wandsworth cell ( Getty Images )

Tetteh Turkson, of the Crown Prosecution Service, said after she pleaded guilty: “This was a shocking breach of the public’s trust.

“De Sousa was clearly an enthusiastic participant who wrongly thought she would avoid responsibility.

“The CPS recognises there is no excuse for any prison officer who conducts themselves in such a manner, and we will never hesitate to prosecute those who abuse their position of power.”