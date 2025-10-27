Man arrested over racially aggravated rape in Walsall

Sign up for the Independent Women email for the latest news, opinion and features Get the Independent Women email for free Get the Independent Women email for free Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A man has been arrested after a woman was raped in Walsall in what police are treating as a racially-motivated attack.

West Midlands Police said they arrested a 32-year-old man before 7am on Monday in the Perry Barr area. He is now being questioned over the rape of a woman in her twenties who was attacked in the Park Hall area of Walsall on Saturday night.

The force said they were continuing to support the woman involved, who was updated of the arrest and is receiving full support from specially trained officers.

Det Supt Ronan Tyrer, from our Public Protection Unit, said: "This is a significant development in our investigation, and I’d like to thank everyone who has come forward with information following our appeal last night.

“Our investigation will progress today, and, as always our priority is the woman who was the subject of this attack.

“She has been updated this morning and will continue to receive full support from specially trained officers.”

Police are continuing their appeal for anyone with information to get in touch via 101, quoting log 4027 relating to 25 October.