‘Chilling reality’ of cheating wife’s plot to murder husband exposed in court

A woman who planned to murder her husband so she could start a new life with her secret lover has been jailed for 19 years.

Michelle Mills, 46, and her lover Geraint Berry, 47, planned to kill Christopher Mills so they could continue their affair.

Berry also recruited 47-year-old Steven Thomas to help carry out the attack.

Mr Mills was attacked by Berry and Thomas at a static caravan he shared with his wife on 20 September 2024.

The two assailants were masked, bearing imitation handguns, and carrying gas masks, pliers and cable ties in a rucksack.

Mr Mills was badly injured, but managed to fight off his attackers and the pair fled.

open image in gallery Geraint Berry was sentenced alongside Mills ( Dyfed-Powys Police )

Meanwhile, his wife called 999 to report that her husband had suffered a head injury and she did not know who his masked attackers were.

On Friday at Swansea Crown Court, Mr Justice Nicklin KC jailed both Mills, of Llangennech, Llanelli, and Berry, of Clydach, Swansea, for 19 years each for conspiracy to murder.

Mills was also given an 18-month sentence to run concurrently for perverting the course of justice. Berry was given the same sentence for possession of an imitation firearm, a charge he previously admitted.

Thomas, of Blaengwynfi in the Afan Valley, had played a “subordinate role” to Berry, the judge said.

open image in gallery An imitation handgun used by the intruders ( Dyfed-Powys Police/PA Wire )

He was handed a 12-month sentence for possessing an imitation firearm, which he too had previously pleaded guilty to.

Sentencing Berry, the judge said: “Together with Michelle Mills you planned to kill Christopher Mills.

“You devised the plan and led its execution. You recruited Steven Thomas to assist you and while intoxicated, you equipped yourself with items that demonstrated your intention to kill Mr Mills and make it appear to be a suicide.

“However incompetent the plan was and how unlikely it was to be achieved, your intention was to kill.”

open image in gallery Gas masks worn by the intruders ( Dyfed-Powys Police/PA Wire )

He said text messages between Berry and Mills, which Mills deleted but Berry did not, were the “chilling reality” of the plan, which had been “thwarted by the remarkable fortitude and courage of Mr Mills, who fought you and your accomplice off”.

Addressing Mills, the judge said that she had deleted the text messages because she knew “very well” they were incriminating.

He said: “Geraint Berry may have been largely responsible for devising the method but you encouraged him to execute the plan.

“The evidence strongly suggests in the weeks leading up to the incident, you cultivated and exploited Geraint Berry’s animosity towards your husband and encouraged him to find a way to get rid of your husband, not in fantasy but reality.”