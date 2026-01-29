For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A paedophile nursery worker has pleaded guilty to 26 new sexual offences, including upskirting in a classroom.

Vincent Chan, 45, is facing years behind bars for molesting girls aged three and four while working at a nursery in London.

Chan filmed himself carrying out the abuse, during naptime at the at Bright Horizons nursery in Finchley Road, West Hampstead, north London and also confessed to downloading thousands of indecent images of children.

He appeared at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, via videolink from HMP Pentonville, to face 26 new charges.

Chan pleaded guilty to ten counts of taking indecent photographs of children, six charges of outraging public decency, sexual assault on a female, and nine counts of voyeurism.

Because of his guilty pleas, Chan has now admitted filming up the skirts of children as they sat at tables in a classroom.

Police also recovered images showing Chan exposing himself in a classroom in 2017, as well as videos, believed to be of Chan, depicting a solo sex act.

He has also admitted a campaign of voyeurism between 2011 and 2023. Chan will be sentenced on February 12 for all 52 offences that he has now admitted.

More follows...