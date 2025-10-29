Man charged with murder after Uxbridge triple stabbing

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A 22-year-old has been charged with murder after allegedly stabbing a dog walker to death on Monday night.

Afghan national Safi Dawood has been charged over the killing of 49-year-old Wayne Broadhurst, a local binman who was walking his dog in Midhurst Gardens, Uxbridge.

Dawood, of Midhurst Gardens, has been charged with one count of murder, two counts of attempted murder, and possession of an offensive weapon. He will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Thursday, the Crown Prosecution Service said.

open image in gallery Forensic officers in Midhurst Gardens in Uxbridge, west London ( Ben Whitley/PA Wire )

The Home Office previously confirmed that Dawood entered the UK in a lorry in 2020 before claiming asylum, which was granted in 2022.

Jaswant Narwal, chief crown prosecutor for CPS London North, said: "Following the shocking triple stabbing which took place in Uxbridge on Monday evening, the Crown Prosecution Service has today announced Safi Dawood, 22, has been charged with the murder of Wayne Broadhurst and the attempted murder of two others.

"Our prosecutors have worked to establish that there is sufficient evidence to bring the case to court and that it is in the public interest to pursue criminal proceedings.

"We have worked closely with the Metropolitan Police Service as they carried out their investigation."

Dawood did not know Mr Broadhurst but was known to the two other alleged victims.

The Met Police said he required hospital treatment after "suffering a medical episode" and was later returned to police custody, the Met Police said.

open image in gallery Flowers left near the scene in Uxbridge ( PA Wire )

Around 100 locals gathered on Tuesday evening to pay a silent tribute to Mr Broadhurst, who was described as a “very gentle and peaceful” man.

Mourners laid flowers and lit candles near the police tape at the junction between Midhurst Gardens and Leybourne Road, and one Union flag was held above the crowd as they gathered shortly before 7.30pm.

One neighbour, who did not want to be named, said Mr Broadhurst was a binman who was “just doing the normal dog walk that he does every day”.

“I’ve been here two years and would see him walk past the window,” she said.

She described him as “the last person on Earth that you would think somebody would go for”.

She said she took some flowers and a box of shortbread over for his wife, and added: “I still can’t get over it.

“If he was five or 10 minutes later taking the dog out, would the same thing have happened?”