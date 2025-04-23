Woman charged over alleged Buckingham Palace bomb hoax ‘unfit to stand trial’

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A woman charged over an alleged hoax bomb threat at Buckingham Palace is unfit to stand trial, a judge has ruled.

Diane Durham, from Pudsey, West Yorkshire, is accused of posting a message on X, formerly Twitter, which suggested an explosive was being carried to the royal residence on a train.

On Wednesday a judge at Leeds Crown Court said the 62-year-old is not fit to stand trial or enter a plea to the offence of knowingly providing false information to the Metropolitan Police on May 17 last year.

Instead, a trial of the facts, to be heard at the same court, has been scheduled for October 30.

The judge’s ruling followed reports from two psychiatrists.

Judge Simon Phillips said: “I have rigorously examined the evidence of the psychiatrists … I consider that in these circumstances the defendant is unfit to plead and to stand trial.

“It follows, therefore, that a trial is necessary with a jury, not to determine guilt or innocence but to determine whether the defendant has done the act the (prosecution) allege.”

A trial of the facts is where the prosecution sets out the case in front of a jury but the defendant does not have to play a part in proceedings or be present in court.

The jury then decides if the defendant committed the alleged offence, though their conclusion cannot result in a criminal conviction.

Ms Durham is alleged to have sent the false information from her home address, where she was arrested after the Metropolitan force informed West Yorkshire Police.