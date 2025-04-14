Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Trial of TV presenter Jay Blades delayed

The 55-year-old, who fronted primetime show The Repair Shop, was due to stand trial at Worcester Crown Court next month.

Rod Minchin
Monday 14 April 2025 09:48 EDT
Presenter Jay Blades ahead of a previous court appearance at Worcester Crown Court (Jacob King/PA)
Presenter Jay Blades ahead of a previous court appearance at Worcester Crown Court (Jacob King/PA) (PA Archive)

The trial of BBC presenter Jay Blades, who is accused of engaging in controlling or coercive behaviour towards his wife, has been delayed.

Judge James Burbidge KC, the Recorder of Worcester, granted a defence application to vacate the trial date.

He fixed a new date for August 26 with an estimate of two weeks. A pre-trial review will take place on August 1.

Blades, from Claverley in Shropshire, did not attend the brief hearing but was told he needed to appear in person for the pre-trial review. He was released on conditional bail.

The TV star had previously denied one charge of engaging in controlling or coercive behaviour towards Lisa-Marie Zbozen.

The charge alleges that controlling and coercive behaviour took place in an intimate or family relationship between January 1 2023 and September 12 last year.

The charge against Blades alleges that his behaviour had a “serious effect” on his partner, “namely that it caused her to fear on at least two occasions that violence would be used against her”.

Ms Zbozen announced that the couple’s relationship was over in an Instagram post on May 2.

