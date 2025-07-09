Holly Willoughby’s media company given further chance to avoid being wound up

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Holly Willoughby’s media company has been given a further chance to avoid being wound up over a tax debt.

Roxy Media, the media production and management firm run by the TV presenter and her husband, Dan Baldwin, was issued with a winding-up order by His Majesty’s Revenue & Customs (HMRC) earlier this year, according to court filings.

A hearing at the Insolvency and Companies Court in April heard that the firm owed £377,000 in tax, which had been reduced from an unknown amount.

The case was adjourned for 12 weeks to allow the debt to be paid.

At a hearing on Wednesday, Charlotte Cooke, for HMRC, told the court that the company was seeking to take the case to a tax tribunal, with no details given over whether the debt had been paid partially or in full.

She said: “I understand the company has submitted an application for a late appeal to be heard.

“Our position is that that is opposed.”

She continued: “This has gone on long enough.”

Michael Collins, representing the company, confirmed it was taking the case to a tax tribunal, but no details were given in court as to what the challenge concerned.

Mr Collins continued that the company was waiting for a date for the tribunal appeal to be heard.

Insolvency and Companies Court Judge Sally Barber adjourned the case until August 20.

Willoughby set up the company with her husband to specialise in managing media clients.

Records on Companies House indicate that she was appointed as a director of the company in 2014, and Mr Baldwin in 2008.

The presenter is best known for previously fronting ITV daytime show This Morning and Dancing On Ice.