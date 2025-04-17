British teacher accused of sexually assaulting child in Turkey faces extradition

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A British teacher accused of sexually assaulting a child in Turkey should not be extradited, because she has depression, a court has heard.

Rebecca Richardson, 54, appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday as she fights extradition to Turkey over allegations she sexually assaulted a young child while teaching at an international school in Istanbul.

The alleged incident happened in early 2019, when the child would have been four or five years old.

The court heard Richardson, of Cradley in Herefordshire, left the UK in 2000 and spent nearly 20 years living abroad.

She lived in Turkey between 2013 and 2019, but before that had lived in Mexico and Hong Kong, the extradition hearing was told.

Doctors who have assessed her told the court she suffers from depression.

Dr Richard Latham said Richardson suffers from moderate depression, but her symptoms would worsen if she were to be extradited and imprisoned in Turkey.

Dr John Tully, who gave evidence by video link, said he deemed Richardson’s condition mild, with “no objective signs she was severely depressed”.

Graeme Hall, representing Richardson, asked Dr Latham if she were to be extradited, would her symptoms worsen.

“I agree,” Dr Latham said.

Asked if her risk of suicidal thoughts would worsen if she were extradited, Dr Latham said: “Yes.”

He raised concerns about Richardson’s risk of suicide if she were to be extradited, and said the teacher can give the impression she “is in a better state than she is”.

Richardson, who sat in seats in front of the dock, wore a white shirt and black blazer.

She spoke only to confirm she understood her duty to return to court for her next hearing.

She was granted conditional bail and will face a further extradition hearing on June 2. The decision on her extradition is not expected until two weeks after that.