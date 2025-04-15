Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Two further people charged in connection to damage at Trump golf course

A 75-year-old man and 66-year-old woman are due to appear at Ayr Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

Pa Scotland Reporter
Tuesday 15 April 2025 11:27 EDT
Damae was caused to the Trump Turnberry Golf Club (Milo Chandler/Alamy Live News/PA)
Two further people have been charged in connection to damage at US President Donald Trump’s Turnberry golf course.

Police Scotland said a 75-year-old man and a 66-year-old woman were arrested following inquiries in Oban, Argyll and Bute, on March 26.

They are expected to appear at Ayr Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

Police were called to the Trump Turnberry course on Maidens Road, Turnberry, South Ayrshire, at about 4.40am on March 8.

Red paint was sprayed on the clubhouse at the 800-acre resort and damage was also caused to the greens.

Police Scotland said in a statement: “The investigation into the incident remains ongoing.”

The latest charges follow four people having previously appeared at the same court in connection with the incident.

Autumn Ward, 21, from Liverpool, was charged with malicious mischief at her court appearance on Friday.

Ricky Southall, 33, of Wakefield, West Yorkshire; and Umza Bashir, 55, of Leeds; both faced the same charge when they appeared on April 7.

Kieran Robson, 33, of Galashiels in the Scottish Borders, was also charged with malicious mischief when he appeared at the court on March 31.

All four made no pleas during their private hearings, were committed for further examination and released on bail pending a further court appearance.

