Man beat neighbour to death following row over closing a gate

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A man has been found guilty of beating his 74-year-old neighbour to death following a row over shutting a gate.

Trevor Gocan punched and kicked James O’Neill, known as Jim, in view of children near both of their homes in central London at around noon on October 6, 2024.

Mr O’Neill was left with a bleed on the brain and was in a serious condition in hospital. He died in hospital almost a fortnight later, on Monday, October 21.

According to the Metropolitan Police, officers learned that the assailant had gone into a nearby house. They found and arrested Gocan, who turned out to be a resident at the address.

A post-mortem examination found that Mr O’Neill’s death was caused by complications from a traumatic brain injury and rib injuries resulting from the assault.

Gocan, 57, was found guilty of manslaughter at Southwark Crown Court on Thursday (May 1).

open image in gallery A jury at Southwark Crown Court found Trevor Gocan guilty of manslaughter ( Met Police )

The Metropolitan Police said Mr O’Neill was found with multiple injuries following the attack in Odhams Walk, Covent Garden, at around noon on October 6 last year.

A post-mortem examination found his death was caused by complications from a traumatic brain injury and rib injuries.

Detective Chief Inspector Wayne Jolley, who led the investigation, said: “The killer acted disgracefully, punching and kicking his victim in full view of members of the public – among them children – on a busy Sunday morning.

“The jury’s verdict shows that casual, thuggish violence will not be tolerated on London’s streets.

“There was absolutely no excuse for Gocan’s conduct.”

Gocan, of Odhams Walk, Covent Garden, claimed in court that he acted in self-defence following a row over a gate, the Met said.

He has been remanded in custody to be sentenced at Southwark Crown Court on June 26.