Man denies obstructing Tower Bridge during pro-Palestine protest

A man has denied obstructing Tower Bridge during a pro-Palestine protest earlier this year.

Esteban Gonzalez, 26, pleaded not guilty at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.

Wearing a jacket with a Palestine pin on his lapel, Gonzalez spoke in court to confirm his name and address before entering his plea.

Gonzalez, of Redbridge, is charged with the wilful obstruction of the free passage of Tower Bridge without lawful authority or excuse on October 19.

Dozens of pro-Palestine activists demonstrated outside the court during Tuesday’s hearing, with the sound of drums audible within the building.

Deputy District Judge Louise Balmain bailed Gonzalez and scheduled a case management hearing at the same court for January 16.