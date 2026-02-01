Man and woman ‘known to each other’ found dead 130 miles apart as police launch probe

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Police have launched an investigation into the deaths of a woman and a man, who were both known to each other, were found dead 130 miles apart.

Emergency services were called to a property at Shirburn Road in Torquay, just before 4pm on Saturday after concerns were raised for a woman at the address. The woman, in her 70s, was found dead, and her death was being treated as unexplained, Devon & Cornwall Police said.

Officers were also alerted by Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary that a man in his 40s, who was known to the woman, was also found dead at a property in Hythe during a visit from the police. His death is not believed to be suspicious, police said.

Detective Chief Inspector Dave Pebworth said: “This is a very sad incident and we are supporting the next-of-kin of those who have died. We continue to work with our colleagues from Hampshire as we investigate this matter.

"Officers are carrying out enquiries to establish exactly what has happened, and cordons are in place to allow for a thorough investigation of both addresses.

open image in gallery Officers are investigating the death of a woman in her 70s who was found at a property in Shirburn Road in Torquay ( Google Maps )

“There will be an increased police presence in the area and we encourage anyone to speak with officers if they have any concerns,” Mr Pebworth said.

The man and woman are believed to be known to each other. Their next of kin has been notified and is being supported by officers, the force said.

Devon & Cornwall Police are carrying out an investigation to establish the circumstances of both deaths, with officers currently present at both properties.

They have urged anyone with information to call 101 or to get in touch online.