Tommy Robinson ‘lands in Tenerife’ while police continue St Pancras assault probe

Tommy Robinson is reported to have landed in Tenerife amid a police probe into an alleged assault at a London train station.

The far-right activist is understood to have boarded a plane to the Spanish island early on Tuesday morning, according to local media reports in Spain.

Footage emerged on Monday appearing to show the far-right activist walking away from a man lying injured on the floor at St Pancras station. Police said the man was taken to hospital with “serious” injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.

The British Transport Police (BTP) later confirmed the force is seeking to bring a 42-year-old man from Bedfordshire into custody for questioning. They said they were called to St Pancras at around 8.40pm on Monday to reports of an assault, later adding the suspect had boarded a flight early on Tuesday.

In the video circulating on social media, a man can be seen face down on the floor motionless, while a passerby appears to call for help. The exact nature of the incident is not clear.

The far-right activist Tommy Robinson is now understood to be in Tenerife ( PA )

In an update on Thursday, police said the man taken to hospital has now been discharged.

Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, had posted a video on X earlier on Monday of himself handing out leaflets to promote a protest in September. It is understood he left the country shortly after the footage of the incident went viral.

He further shared a post on X on Tuesday appearing to suggest he had defended himself in the incident. The post, written by Mike Hacks and reposted by Robinson, said: “A pre-emptive strike is totally legal. To me, it looks pretty clear. Tommy Robinson – controversial or not – was going about his business. Someone tried to attack him, and they came off worse.

“I hope they’re ok and make a full recovery, but if you start a physical fight with someone – especially someone who won't hesitate to protect themselves – you have to be willing to lose.”

The former English Defence League (EDL) leader has previously spent time in Spain, Portugal, and Cyprus.

BTP said on Tuesday: “British Transport Police (BTP) were called to St Pancras station just after 8.40pm [on Monday] following reports of an assault. Officers attended and a man was taken to hospital with serious injuries, which are not thought to be life-threatening.

“Overnight the investigation has been ongoing and officers have been making arrest enquiries. Officers have confirmed that the suspect, a 42-year-old man from Bedfordshire, boarded a flight out of the country in the early hours of this morning. Detectives are continuing to work closely to progress the investigation and bring him into custody for questioning.”

Interpol said it does not comment on specific cases or individuals.