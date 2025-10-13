For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Far-right activist Tommy Robinson told police he would not give up the PIN for his phone because he did not want them to see his “journalist material”, his trial has heard.

The 42-year-old, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, was driving a silver Bentley SUV to the Spanish tourist hotspot of Benidorm when he was stopped by officers at the Channel Tunnel in Folkestone, the court was told.

Police were suspicious of Robinson’s “vague replies” about what he was doing and demanded access to his iPhone under Schedule 7 of the Terrorism Act, Westminster Magistrates’ Court heard.

open image in gallery Policer officers demanded access to the far-right activist’s phone under Schedule 7 of the Terrorism Act ( PA )

The Act gives police the power to stop anyone passing through a UK port “to determine whether they may be involved or concerned in the commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism”.

Robinson denies failing to comply with the counterterrorism powers during the incident on 28 July last year.

Opening the case on Monday, prosecutor Jo Morris said officers “became concerned” about the activist’s “demeanour” after he drove alone into the police inspection area.

“He gave short, vague replies and made no eye contact,” she continued.

Robinson, who was recognised by police, was led to an interview room and his phone was seized, the court heard.

Asked to hand over the phone’s PIN, Robinson replied: “Not a chance bruv… you look like c*** so you ain’t having it.”

“It’s my work, I’m a journalist,” he said, adding that the phone held information about “vulnerable girls”.

“The process by which journalistic material would be protected was explained to him,” Ms Morris said.

open image in gallery The campaigner had more than £13,000 and €1,900 on him when he was stopped ( PA )

The campaigner had more than £13,000 and €1,900 (£1,650) on him when he was stopped, his trial heard.

PC Mitchell Thorogood, of the Channel Tunnel policing team, told the court that Robinson arrived on the day to buy his tickets rather than booking in advance, which he said was “unusual”.

He was also travelling in a high-value car that was not registered under his name, the trial heard.

Under Schedule 7 of the Terrorism Act, the person who is detained can be held for up to six hours, is legally obliged to answer questions and must provide the password or PIN for electronic devices, or be held to have committed a criminal offence if they refuse.

Alisdair Williamson KC, defending, suggested the stop may have been “discriminatory” against Robinson’s political beliefs.

Robinson sat in the dock wearing a waistcoat and tie, and paced up and down looking at his phone during a break in the trial.

If found guilty, he could be jailed for up to three months and/or receive a £2,500 fine.

Robinson denies the charge, and the trial continues.