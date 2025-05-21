Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Tommy Robinson charged with harassment causing fear of violence against two men

Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in June

Independent Reporters
Wednesday 21 January 1970 00:30 EST
Tommy Robinson has been charged with harassment causing fear of violence against two men
Tommy Robinson has been charged with harassment causing fear of violence against two men (Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Tommy Robinson has been charged with harassment causing fear of violence against two journalists.

Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, is accused of two counts of harassment causing fear of violence between 5 and 7 August last year.

The 42-year-old will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on 5 June, the Crown Prosecution Service said on Wednesday.

A CPS spokesperson said: “We have authorised the Metropolitan Police to charge Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, 42, with harassment causing fear of violence against two men.

“The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against the defendant are active and that he has the right to a fair trial.”

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in