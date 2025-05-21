For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Tommy Robinson has been charged with harassment causing fear of violence against two journalists.

Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, is accused of two counts of harassment causing fear of violence between 5 and 7 August last year.

The 42-year-old will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on 5 June, the Crown Prosecution Service said on Wednesday.

A CPS spokesperson said: “We have authorised the Metropolitan Police to charge Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, 42, with harassment causing fear of violence against two men.

“The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against the defendant are active and that he has the right to a fair trial.”