Tommy Robinson released on bail over ‘assault at London train station’

Tommy Robinson has been released on bail after being arrested over an alleged assault at St Pancras train station in London.

The 42-year-old man was arrested at Luton Airport after a video emerged which showed the activist walking away from the scene of an alleged assault at the train station.

Footage shared on social media last Monday appeared to show Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, pacing around the London station with another person lying still on the floor nearby.

He was then seen walking down a flight of stairs before the injured man was taken to hospital.

On Monday, British Transport Police (BTP) said: “Officers from BTP have tonight arrested a 42-year-old man from Bedfordshire in connection to an assault at St Pancras station in London on July 28.

“The arrest took place at Luton Airport shortly after 6.30pm, following a notification that the man had boarded an incoming flight from Faro.

“The man had been wanted for questioning after leaving the country to Tenerife in the early hours of July 29 following the incident at St Pancras.

“He was arrested on suspicion of GBH (grievous bodily harm) and will now be taken to custody for questioning.”

The victim was discharged from hospital last Wednesday, after being treated for what police described as serious injuries.

British Transport Police (BTP) said on Tuesday that he has been released on police bail until September 8 as inquires continue.

In a post on X, Robinson said: “RELEASE THE FOOTAGE @metpoliceuk”