Duke of Sussex given apology over ‘unlawful activities’ from The Sun publisher

The Duke of Sussex has received an “unequivocal apology” from News Group Newspapers after “serious intrusion” by The Sun, including unlawful activities by private investigators working for the paper, as Harry and the publisher settled their High Court case.

The duke, 40, alleged he was targeted by journalists and private investigators working for News Group Newspapers (NGN), the publisher of The Sun and the now-defunct News of the World.

Shortly before an up-to-ten-week trial was due to begin, Harry and NGN reached an agreement amid speculation of a potential settlement when the planned start of the case on Tuesday was repeatedly delayed.

The agreement was announced in court on Wednesday morning by the duke’s barrister David Sherborne and included a “full and unequivocal apology” and “substantial” damages to the duke.

In a statement read to the court, the media company apologised for intrusion between 1996 and 2011, including “incidents of unlawful activities” by private investigators working for The Sun.

NGN also apologised to Harry for phone hacking, surveillance and misuse of private information by journalists and private investigators at the News of the World, which closed in 2011.

“We acknowledge and apologise for the distress caused to the duke, and the damage inflicted on relationships, friendships and family, and have agreed to pay him substantial damages,” the NGN statement continued.

The apology marked the first time unlawful activities had been admitted at The Sun, one of the lawyers in the case said, with Mr Sherborne stating it was a “historic admission”.

In a statement outside the court in London, Mr Sherborne also said: “In a monumental victory today, News UK has admitted that The Sun, the flagship title for Rupert Murdoch’s UK media empire, has indeed engaged in illegal practices.

“This represents a vindication for the hundreds of other claimants who were strong-armed into settling, without being able to get to the truth of what was done to them.

“After endless resistance, denials and legal battles by News Group Newspapers, including spending more than a billion pounds in payouts and in legal costs, as well as paying off those in the know to prevent the full picture from coming out, News UK is finally held to account for its illegal actions and its blatant disregard for the law.”

In a statement on Wednesday afternoon, an NGN spokesperson said its apology to Harry covers “incidents of unlawful activities carried out by private investigators working for The Sun, not by journalists, during the period 1996-2011”.

They continued: “There are strong controls and processes in place at all our titles today to ensure this cannot happen now. There was no voicemail interception on The Sun.”

The spokesperson said that publicly made allegations that News International had destroyed evidence from 2010 to 2011 “would have been the subject of significant challenge at trial” and “continue to be strongly denied”.

“After more than a decade of litigation, and 14 years since the News of the World closed down, today’s settlement draws a line under the past and brings an end to this litigation,” they added.

Lord Tom Watson, former Labour deputy leader, also settled his claim as he was also offered a “full and unequivocal” apology and substantial damages for “unwarranted intrusion” into his private life during his time in government by the News of the World.

Speaking outside of court, Lord Watson paid tribute to Harry.

He said: “His bravery and astonishing courage … have brought accountability to a part of the media that thought it was untouchable.

“I am sure I speak on behalf of the thousands of victims when I say we are grateful to him for his unwavering support and his determination under extraordinary pressure.”

Lord Watson questioned whether the head of the Metropolitan Police, Sir Mark Rowley, would take action when he receives a dossier of information linked to the case.

Scotland Yard subsequently said there is no current investigation into phone hacking or related claims.

A force spokesman continued: “We await any correspondence from the parties involved, which we will respond to in due course.”

The judge overseeing the High Court case, Mr Justice Fancourt, said that as a result of the settlement, Harry and Lord Watson’s allegations had not been tested at trial.

He added that it would be “hard to imagine” other claimants would take them to trial in future, with NGN saying in a statement following the settlement that any new cases would be “liable” to being thrown out.