Harry to face ‘extensive’ questioning in trial of claim against The Sun publisher

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

The Duke of Sussex could face an “extensive” four days of questioning in the witness box in his upcoming trial against the publisher of The Sun over allegations of unlawful information gathering.

Harry, 40, and former Labour deputy leader Lord Tom Watson are bringing legal action against News Group Newspapers (NGN), which is set to head to trial in January 2025.

At a hearing on Tuesday, lawyers for both sides said how long they thought different parts of the approximately seven-week trial should take, including Harry’s cross-examination.

Anthony Hudson KC, for NGN, said that 30 articles will be included in the trial in the duke’s case, and that he would need to be questioned on each one.

The barrister said that Harry will be questioned about whether or not his claim should be dismissed because it was brought too late, adding: “That is going to require an extensive cross-examination of the duke on actual and constructed knowledge.”

Mr Hudson continued: “If we said anything less than up to four days, we would be at risk of running out of time.”

David Sherborne, representing Harry and Lord Watson, said that the duke had been questioned for only a day-and-a-half in his claim against Mirror Group Newspapers.

He continued: “The idea that Mr Hudson could allow himself four days because he doesn’t want to feel rushed, that could apply to every witness.”

Mr Sherborne also described some of the suggested timings as “hugely extravagant” in written submissions.

Mr Justice Fancourt did not make a decision on how long Harry’s cross-examination should last.

Harry alleges he was targeted by journalists and private investigators working for NGN, which also published the now-defunct News Of The World.

The publisher has previously denied unlawful activity took place at The Sun.

The hearing before Mr Justice Fancourt is due to conclude on Wednesday afternoon.