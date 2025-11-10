Former BBC DJ Tim Westwood arrives at court to face rape charges

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Former Radio 1 DJ Tim Westwood has been granted conditional bail after appearing in court to face charges of allegedly raping and sexually assaulting seven different women.

The alleged offences are said to have taken place between 1983 and 2016 and involved women as young as 17 years old, which coincided with his 20-year stint working at the BBC.

The 68-year-old appeared at Westminster Magistrates Court on Monday after being charged with four counts of rape, nine counts of indecent assault and two counts of sexual assault.

Police said the former Radio 1 DJ is alleged to have indecently assaulted a 17-year-old girl in the Fulham area of London in 1983.

He is also accused of indecently assaulting a woman in her 20s in the Vauxhall area of London in 1986, as well as raping and indecently assaulting a woman, aged between 17 and 18, in London between 1995 and 1996.

open image in gallery The alleged offences are said to have occurred between 1983 and 2016 (Yui Mok/PA) ( PA Archive )

Westwood, of Westminster, is alleged to have raped and indecently assaulted a woman aged 17 to 18 between 2000 and 2001, and raped a woman in her 20s in 2010 – with the alleged offences also reported to have taken place in London.

He is further accused of sexually assaulting a woman in her 20s in Stroud, Gloucestershire, in 2010 and sexually assaulting another woman in her 20s in the Finchley area of London in 2016.

Detective Superintendent Andy Furphy said: “It takes courage to come forward and report allegations of this nature.

“The women who have done so have put their trust in us and we continue to provide them with all available support.

open image in gallery Tim Westwood denies allegations of historical sexual misconduct (Ian West/PA) ( PA Archive )

“Our investigation remains open and we’d encourage anyone who has been impacted by this case, or anyone with information, to come forward and speak with us.”

The BBC Board previously apologised following a review which said the corporation “did not take adequate action” after learning of concerns regarding the hip hop DJ’s alleged behaviour.

In response to historical sexual abuse allegations, Westwood has previously said he “strongly denies all allegations of inappropriate behaviour”.

He stepped down from his show on Capital Xtra in April 2022 and left Radio 1 and Radio 1Xtra in 2013 after nearly 20 years at the BBC.

He also presented the MTV UK car makeover show Pimp My Ride UK, which ran for three seasons from 2005 to 2007.